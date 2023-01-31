Andy Preece bemoaned his Chorley side's lack of quality in final third against Bradford

Chorley manager Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The Magpies dominated a large proportion of the encounter at the Horsfall but had to settled for a point in a frustrating 0-0 draw.

The result means Preece’s men remain in the National League North play-offs but a number of teams are now queueing up behind them.

"We threw everything at Bradford and fair play to them, they kept us out,” said Preece.

"I don’t know what much more we could have done in terms of our approach play in the final third.

"It was just that final pass, final shot, final decision – just that final bit of quality.

"If we would have got that right then we could have had two or three goals.

"We just couldn’t find a way through. You have to give them credit for standing tall, standing strong, getting blocks in.

"We just lacked that tiny bit of quality to finish the game off.”

The Magpies will be looking to make home advantage count over the next two games when they welcome bottom side AFC Telford United to Victory Park this evening and Southport on Saturday.

"Telford are bottom of the league but it’s going to be a tough game,” said Preece. “We can’t take anything for granted.

"We shouldn’t take for granted the position that we are in.

"Being seventh in this league with 27 games gone is a massive achievement.

"It’s very important that the crowd get behind for Telford and again for local rivals Southport on Saturday.

"The town should be buzzing that we are in this position again challenging.