Andy ​Preece backs his Magpies team to keep upsetting odds

​Andy Preece insists his Chorley team will keep on fighting against the odds to achieve their goal of promotion this season.

​After a five-game winning run, which was part of an overall 10-match unbeaten streak, the Magpies were finally beaten on Tuesday night as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Radcliffe.

A win over Boro would have propelled Preece’s men to third spot in the National League North – just two points behind leaders Chester City with a game in hand.

As it is, the Magpies remain in fourth spot but right in the title mix with less than a third of the campaign left to play.

Warren Clarke (centre) runs on to the ball against Radcliffe, flanked by Tom Carr, left , and Mike Calveley (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

While disappointed with the result in midweek, Preece is proud of the way his players have fought their way back into title contention after a sticky spell which saw them slip outside the play-off places altogether.

Their success is all the more remarkable considering they are battling on with the same core group of 16 players while other clubs around them are opening their cheque books and bolstering their squads.

With a trip to Warrington Town to look forward to this weekend, Preece has backed his men to bounce back from their first defeat of 2025.

"You can’t expect the lads to keep going like we are going and produce the sort of performances and results that we have been producing,” Preece told ChorleyFCTV.

“We are trying to use 15/16 players all the time – it’s impossible. You look at the teams around us, they are signing experienced players who have played this level or above this level.

"We are not in the same league when you talk about things like that. We are bringing players in from academies or on youth loans.

“It is frustrating because these lads deserve a little bit of help because they have done unbelievable to get ourselves in this position.

"It is exciting for us to try to keep doing what we are doing.”