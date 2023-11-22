Club skipper Andrew Teague will take charge of Lancaster City’s NPL Premier Division clash against Bradford Park Avenue at Giant Axe this weekend.

The central defender has agreed to take over from Mark Fell on a interim basis until a permanent successor is found.

Last month, Fell marked five years in charge of the Dolly Blues but an inconsistent start to this season has ultimately led to his departure.

His assistant Graham Lancashire as well as other backroom staff members Craig Rutherford and Mark Thornley also departed.

Mark Fell (photo: Phil Dawson)

Teague began his career at Macclesfield where he played in the Football League, but a horrific leg break put paid to his time in the professional game.

He rebuilt his career at Lancaster before being signed by Chorley in 2011. He helped the Magpies rise up the pyramid, reaching the National League before he left in 2020 – returning to Giant Axe. Teague will be assisted in his role by fellow player Simon Grand.

Andy Baker, Chairman of Lancaster City FC said: “Mark has had a great run as a manager of this club, providing stability in the league, securing a Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy win and overseeing a difficult period for the club during Covid.

