Amateur football: Fleetwood in pole position in Alliance title race

Highfield are still level on points with leaders Fleetwood but have now played two games more.

Division One leaders Armfield moved three points clear at the top by running riot to beat FC Rangers 15-0. They also have three games in hand on second-placed West Coast Sports.

Spen Dyke won through in the Division One Cup Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Third-placed Re Italiana kept the pressure on with a 4-2 home win over Little Black Pug, while FC Albion edged out Blackpool Town 3-2 to go sixth.

Sencat advanced to the second round of the Berry's Bed's Division One Cup with a 1-0 win over Noewton Arms.

Division Two A leaders Spen Dyke had a narrow 1-0 win over Clifton Rangers, while Belle Vue moved up to second (a point behind) as they came back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat AFC Broadwater 3-2.

Golden Eagle are now four points clarat the top of 2B after late goals sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Thornton Wanderers, who drop to third.

AFC Lytham go second after beating Freckleton 4-1, while fourth-place Fylde Coast Football showed no mercy to a depleted Trilanco, winning 10-2.

It was a quiet weekend for Fylde Coast clubs in the West Lancashire League.

Blackpool Wren Rovers conceded the only goal at Coppull United five minutes from time.

In division one, third-placed Wyre Villa lost 3-0 at home to leaders Milnthorpe Corinthians.