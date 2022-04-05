Amateur football: Alliance Cup action and Fylde coast winners in West Lancs League

It was also quarter-final day in the Berry's Beds Division Two Cup, and Fylde Coast Football of 2B beat 2A club Belle Vue 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, helped by a penalty save in the first half.

Other 2A v 2B ties won by the lower-level club were AFC Lytham's 7-4 success against AFC Broadwaters, having trailed 3-0 at half-time, and Trilanco's shootout win over Fleetwood Gym after a 1-1 draw. It was nearly a 2B clean sweep but Clifton Rangers edged out Golden Eagle on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Sunday Alliance action between Newton Arms and FC Rangers Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

In the premier division, Mavricks pulled level with third-placed JD Blackpool South by beating them 6-2.

Leaders Armfield dominated division one's clash of the top two, hammering West Coast Sports 10-2.

Fourth-placed Sencat beat Blackpool Town 7-0, while FC Albion jumped to fifth with a 2-1 win over Little Black Pug and Newton Arms beat FC Rangers 7-0.

Spen Dyke are six points clear at the top of 2A after beating Highfield 6-0 and 21st Century Windows defeated Marton Athletic by the same score.

Thornton Wanderers pulled level with 2B leaders Golden Eagle thanks to a 4-0 win over Freckleton.

Lytham and Blackpool Wren Rovers were both 1-0 winners over teams above them in the West Lancashire League.

Ross Ainsworth's penalty on the stroke of half-time sealed Lytham's premier division points against Burscough Richmond, while Harvey Walford won it for Wrens two minutes after the break at Vickerstown.

Relegation battlers Poulton were denied victory at home to Slyne-with-Hest, who made it 2-2 in the third minute of stoppage time.

Max Landless had twice put the hosts ahead, scoring in the first minute and converting from the spot just past the hour.

Fulwood Amateurs' 2-0 win at Coppull United cut Thornton Cleveleys' lead to six points and Fulwood have two games in hand.

Third-placed Wyre Villa bounced back in division one with a 7-1 win at Ulverston Rangers.

Villa took a grip with three goals in seven minutes late in the first half from Richie Allen, Sam Milburn and Brett Ferguson. Four more different scorers in the second half: Joel Brogan, Courtney Skerritt, Leighton Hartley and Phil Doughty.

Four goals in the opening half-hour sealed Freckleton's 4-1 home win over Storeys in division two. Jack Williams scored the first and last of them, with Saul Hamer and Steven Johnson on target in between.