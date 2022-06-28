Altrincham's capture of Liam Brockbank was great business for Lancaster City

The Dolly Blues manager has been busy during the close season bringing in a host of new signings for this forthcoming season.

But he has also lost a handful of high-profiles names – players who have made a significant contribution over the years for the club.

While the time might have been right for long servants Simon Wills, Glenn Steel, Ben Hudson and Rob Wilson to depart, Fell was keen to keep hold of young full-back Liam Brockbank, who scooped two of the club’s player of the year.

Signed last summer from Workington, the 21-year-old left-sided player enjoyed a fine first season at Giant Axe and was very much integral to Fell’s plans going forward.

However, he was the subject of interest from National League outfit Altrincham and made the move to Moss Lane earlier this month.

"Liam Brockbank leaving is the big one in terms of outgoings,” said Fell.

"But the club did some good business. We got a fee for him and a sell-on clause.

"We are not going to stop a player like that at his age, leaving for a club who are two divisions above us, especially when there is good financial incentives for us.