Altrincham 2 AFC Fylde 1: Coasters fail to take advantage of going in front

AFC Fylde were narrowly defeated 2-1 at Altrincham in the National League, despite going into the break with the lead.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor Barrett’s goal midway through the first half put the Coasters ahead at half-time, but Chris Conn-Clarke’s double turned the game on its head and won it for the high-flying promotion hopefuls.

Chris Beech made five changes to the side that prevailed over Nuneaton Borough on penalties last time out, with Theo Richardson, Sam Graham, Josh Kay, Jon Ustabasi and Luke Charman coming into the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first clear chance of the half went to Altrincham on six minutes when Alex Newby flicked the ball through to Chris Conn-Clarke, who drove his shot into Richardson’s side-netting.

Connor Barratt celebrates with team-mates after opening the scoring at Altrincham

Fylde were ahead on 27 minutes after Barrett weaved into the box from the right to curl a left-footed strike across goal and into Ethan Ross’ top corner to net his second in as many games.

Minutes after taking the lead, the Coasters had some defending to do, thwarting Justin Amaluzor’s free-kick and Conn-Clarke’s follow-up.

Then Josh Kay bent a strike from the edge of the box, but his effort was held by Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Parkinson’s Robins levelled with 58 minutes played when Conn-Clarke’s right-footed free-kick curled over the wall to beat Richardson.

Nick Haughton twice went close to restoring the visitors’ lead.