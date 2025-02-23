Altrincham 1 AFC Fylde 2: Haughton and Massey combine to deliver points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Coasters put a dent in Altrincham’s play-off hopes in the National League on Saturday.

Gavin Massey’s long-range effort and Nick Haughton’s venomous strike from a tight angle, either side of Lewis Banks cross-goal strike in the first half, earned David Longwell and Chris Neal victory in their first encounter at the helm.

The first opportunity of the afternoon fell the hosts’ way as Regan Linney tried to catch Ben Wintebottom off guard from distance but the Brentford loanee claimed the effort comfortably.

Massey found the head of Charlie Jolley moments later, but he was unable to find any sort of power and send his header goalward.

Gavin Massey scorer of the first goal, receives congratulations from team-mates (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

But Massey then opened the scoring with an inspired strike as his dipping finish across goal from around 25-yards out, caught Caleb Ansen off guard in goal, with less than eight minutes on the clock.

The hosts then piled on the pressure as Winterbottom denied the Robins frontline on several occasions following a succession of corner kicks.

A leveller was found soon after when Justin Amaluzor teed up full-back Banks just inside the area as he struck across goal and into the back of the net via Winterbottom’s right-hand post.

Haughton regained the lead for the Coasters with a low powerful effort from a tight angle after Massey picked him out with an exquisitely placed ball to send the No.10 through on goal down the left-hand-side to fire home.

Massey and Haughton again combined well as the former spun two midfielders in the centre circle, before Massey’s mazy run down the left came to an end as he won a free-kick. Haughton swung the set-piece into the area, but it was fired over the bar.

The hosts maintained pressure after the break with Winterbottom claiming a tame effort from Jake Bickerstaff.

Winterbottom again provided an excellent stop to deny Tom Crawford as he struck a low and powerful effort from distance just shy of the 70-minute mark.

While the Robins had plenty of possession in the closing stages, a resolute Coasters backline held strong as they closed out an impressive victory providing the perfect reaction to Tuesday’s disappointing defeat to Boston.