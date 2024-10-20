​​Alfreton Town 1 Chorley 0: Late goal is a heartbreaker for Magpies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Waldock delivered a hammer blow at the death to condemn Andy Preece's side to a first domestic defeat in nine games.

Alfreton had the ball in the back of the net inside the opening five minutes, only to have it chalked off for an infringement inside the area following a long-throw.

From there, chances were far and few between for both sides, Chorley's first clear-cut opportunity falling to Adam Henley as he stung the palms of George Willis after a good, free-flowing move.

Minutes later, the hosts squandered a golden opportunity to hit the front, Waldock in on goal after a fortuitous ricochet on a clearance, but, he couldn't make his chance count and fired his effort wide.

Action from Chorley's narrow defeat at Alfreton Town (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

After the interval, Chorley looked the more likely to break the deadlock as the clock ticked on, Craig Hewitt and Mike Calveley having shots on goal, before Warren Clarke was unfortunate not to reap the rewards from a fantastic passage of play.

Dubem Eze had a half-chance to try and catch Willis out after he made a mistake in goal.

But in the 89th minute, the hosts broke quickly and former Magpie, David Moyo found Waldock some 12 yards out on a tight angle, who slammed the ball into the far-corner past Matt Urwin to seal all three points for Alfreton.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Henley (Bird 90), Smith, Ellis, Wilson (Blakeman 74), Clarke, Calveley, Horbury, Hewitt (Moore 72), Touray, Carr (Eze 67).