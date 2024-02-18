Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Stokes chose the perfect time to net his first goal for the Shrimps as he tucked away a Yann Songo’o cross 15 minutes from time, levelling the scores after Omar Bugiel gave the hosts a 50th-minute lead.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan made one change to the side that beat Tranmere Rovers in midweek, Songo’o being recalled after Joe Adams was a late withdrawal through illness.

The home side started the brighter with Jack Currie volleying well wide and James Tilley’s close-range header forcing Archie Mair into a regulation save.

Chris Stokes celebrates his equaliser for Morecambe at AFC Wimbledon Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Mair then did well to tip over Liam Kelly’s header before Morecambe produced their first effort of note, Joel Senior chipping wide from the edge of the box.

Morecambe then produced the best chance of the first period when Senior crossed to the far post for the unmarked David Tutonda, who drilled his effort over.

It was the home side who would strike first five minutes after the break.

Ronan Curtis produced a dangerous low cross and Bugiel was perfectly placed to slot the ball past Mair.

He then wasted a great opportunity to double the Dons’ advantage, shooting straight at the Morecambe keeper.

That miss that would prove vital as the Shrimps bounced back to level, Stokes getting the telling touch to a Songo’o cross and setting up an entertaining finale.

It was the Shrimps who nearly produced another late comeback as a cross from Senior was almost met by the diving Charlie Brown as it flashed just inches wide of the right-hand post.

Gwion Edwards forced a late, low stop from Wimbledon keeper Alex Bass as the Shrimps hunted a fourth successive away win – but a point kept them well in the League Two play-off picture.

AFC Wimbledon: Bass, Ogundere, Balmer, Brown (McLean 89), Currie, Tilley, Ball (O’Toole 88), Little, Kelly (Davison 75), Bugiel (Pell 88), Curtis (Gordon 75). Subs not used: Tzanev, Pearce.

Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Bedeau, Stokes, Tutonda, Songo’o, Taylor (Davenport 56), Brown (Rawson 84), Khumbeni (Melbourne 84), Larsson (Edwards 56), Garner (Slew 42). Subs not used: A Smith, Harrack.

Referee: Neil Hair.