AFC Fylde earn point on the road with stoppage-time leveller

The hosts were gifted the opener after a mistake by Danny Whitehead was capitalised on by Reece Smith, who raced through on goal and smashed into the top corner before an own goal seven minutes later extended their lead to two.

As the Coasters eventually settled into their rhythm, it led to Nick Haughton getting off the mark for 23/24 and halving the deficit after meeting Luke Conlan’s cross to head into the bottom corner.

With the hosts still ahead going into the 90th minute, up popped substitute and captain Alex Whitmore from a Haughton corner. He rose highest to leave Craig Ross rooted to the spot and watching the ball sail into the bottom corner.

Alex Whitmore celebrates after making it 2-2 (photo: STEVE McLELLAN)

Adam Murray named a strong squad to start the 2023/24 National League campaign, with new signings Jon Ustabasi and Gold Omotayo being named in the starting line-up.

The Coasters were keeping possession superbly until a mistake from Whitehead saw him dispossessed by Smith for the game’s opener, and Emeka Obi’s own goal piled on the agony for the visitors.

Haughton pulled a goal back in the 33rd minute.