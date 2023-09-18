News you can trust since 1886
AFC Fylde back in action at Solihull Moors

​AFC Fylde are back in action against Solihull Moors on Tuesday evening.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST
But despite the side currently on a three-game losing streak after a 2-1 defeat to Eastleigh at the weekend, head coach Adam Murray is pleased with the effort from his side but knows it’s not quite enough at the moment.

“I thought on Saturday the performance was good, and we looked like a team that had 12 men on the pitch, let alone 10,” said Murray (above).

“We were let down by the red card and had to play 70 minutes with 10 men, which did see us control the game, but it’s the same issues with not keeping the ball out the back of our net or individuals not doing their role to the maximum.

Coasters boss Adam Murray (photo: Steve McLellan)
“I can’t fault the players’ character, fight, endeavour, and bravery at times to keep playing and keep getting on the ball – we just couldn’t that second goal. If we keep all 11 on the pitch, I think we get that second goal – it’s just so frustrating.”

The trip to high-flyers Solihull on paper looks like a difficult task for the Coasters, but there’s only one thing Murray wants to see from his side, and that’s showing the fight to get three points he feels his side deserves.

“I feel it’s really easy to prepare for Solihull. You either feel sorry for yourselves or you get up and start swinging – for me, there’s only one answer.

“We must play the way that we did on Saturday. We need to keep pushing, keep believing and keep being ultra-expansive in the way we play.

“The lads were gutted after Saturday because they knew the performance was there and they gave their all.

“However, I know this group, and like I’ve said, you either become a victim or you put your gloves on and start swinging, and there’s only one thing this group of players will do.”

