AFC Fylde are well beaten at Oxford City

Josh Parker’s penalty put Ross Jenkins’ City ahead at half-time before Olly Sanderson hit a four-minute double late in the second half.

Fylde boss Adam Murray handed debuts to Max Conway and Nelson Khumbeni, whilst Nick Haughton returned to the starting line-up.

Fylde’s first chance came inside the opening nine minutes after goalkeeper Max Metcalfe’s long punt upfield was flicked on by Emeka Obi for Luke Charman to chase on to, which the Coasters forward hit into the side-netting.

Action from the Coasters' defeat at Oxford City on Saturday (photo courtesy of Steve Mclellan)

Looking for an opener, Charman pounced on Canice Carroll’s tame pass to play in Haughton – however, the Coasters’ midfielder could only strike over Chris Haigh’s crossbar.

Oxford City were awarded a penalty on the half-hour mark after Harry Davis fouled Rafferty Pedder in the box. Parker stepped up, and from 12 yards, converted his penalty past Metcalfe to send the Hoops ahead.

Murray made two changes ahead of the second half, with Gold Omotayo and Jon Ustabasi replacing Obi and Danny Whitehead.

And the Coasters began brightly, with Kyron Gordon’s searching pass controlled well by Ustabasi – however, his cross was headed away from danger.

Haughton – who has already scored from his own half once this season – nearly did it again midway through the half after beating two Oxford players to shoot from his own half, but Haigh managed to tip the ball over at the last second.

But Fylde were two behind when the ball found its way through to Sanderson on 81 minutes, converting under Metcalfe.

And Sanderson scored again four minutes later, following in to score after Metcalfe was unable to hold Renny Smith’s shot, as the Coasters were defeated.

Oxford City: Haigh, Burley, Harrison, Roberts, Smith, Fleet, Carroll, McEachran (Coyle 81), Potter, Pedder (Fonkeu 87), Parker (Sanderson 75). Subs (not used): Humphrey-Ewers, Moore