The 29-year-old has moved to Mill Farm on a one-year deal, subject to international clearance, though the club holds an option for a further 12 months.

Ustabasi signed following the expiry of his contract with Chorley, for whom he scored 21 times in 85 appearances after joining them, initially on loan, in January 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fifteen of those goals came in the 2022/23 campaign, including the winner when Chorley defeated the Coasters on Boxing Day.

AFC Fylde have signed Jon Ustabasi Picture: AFC Fylde

Fylde’s director of football, Chris Beech, said: “Jonathan, at 29, plays football like he’s 21 with a direct mentality, physicality, and speed, representing no fear when attacking his opponents with and without the ball, often covering the most kilometres and at the highest speeds in a game.

“His direct running, supported by an eye for goal, are attributes that will support our current attacking options, making us quicker overall in transition and harder to predict as a team.

“His work rate and high-pressing techniques will endear him to his team-mates and supporters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After meeting and negotiating with him, and speaking with his father, Jonathan’s honest, humble and ambitious characteristics will help grow many friends here at AFC Fylde and fit right into the hard-working, honest culture we continue to cultivate.

“Our challenges next year grow stronger as we equip ourselves to deliver a better version of ourselves in a more challenging environment.

“I’m confident Jonathan will support and play a big part in adding to our squad qualities throughout the 23/24 National League campaign.”

Ustabasi becomes Fylde’s third summer signing, following Kieran Glynn and Theo Richardson, as they prepare for life back in non-league’s top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He departed Chorley with praise from their boss, Andy Preece, for his efforts with the club.

Preece said: “Bashi had one of the best seasons of his career and understandably has taken the opportunity to speak to other clubs at a higher level to fulfil his ambition to play full-time football.

“We made Bashi an offer, but the chance to play full-time football is something he can’t turn down.