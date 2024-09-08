AFC Fylde 3 Yeovil Town 4: Coasters on wrong end of seven-goal thriller

AFC Fylde fell to a defeat against Yeovil Town on a dramatic Saturday afternoon at Mill Farm.

Two goals from Nick Haughton saw Fylde go in at the break 2-0 to the good. But a second-half fightback from the visitors meant that Chris Beech’s men were denied three points in their first game for a fortnight.

The match started at a frantic pace, with neither side able to retain possession for long.

Haughton put Fylde ahead inside just three minutes after dispossessing Yeovil left-back Alex Whittle and firing beyond Oliver Wright in the visitors’ goal.

Nick Haughton was on target twice against Yeovil but ended up on the losing team (photo: Steve Mclellan/@AFC FYLDE)

Skipper Corey Whelan was left unchallenged at a corner just moments later and almost put the Coasters two up, as his looping header clattered off the crossbar.

Former Southampton man Josh Sims then missed a great chance to equalise when he attempted to finesse into the far corner from just outside the area.

The match began to settle slightly after a fast-paced opening 15 minutes.

Bryce Hosannah showed a nice piece of skill to get past his man and slide an inviting cross across the six-yard box as Fylde looked to strengthen their grip on proceedings.

With 25 minutes gone, Sims missed another opportunity to level things up for the visitors. The winger met a delightful cross to the back post headed over from close range.

At the other end, Haughton threatened the visitors’ goal once more, striding towards the goal and unleashing a firm strike that was deflected over the bar.

Fylde continued to apply pressure on the Glovers’ back line, and in the 35th minute, it paid dividends.

Ethan Mitchell won the ball back in the final third and found Haughton, who had been left in acres of space about 25 yards out. Fylde’s talisman coolly swept home to double the Coasters’ advantage.

Haughton came close to completing what would have been a very impressive first-half hat-trick when another effort from range sailed narrowly wide of the right-hand upright.

Yeovil centre-half Dominic Bernard went into the book five minutes before the interval for dragging down Zanzala.

A hopeful attempt from Charlie Cooper that sailed comfortably off target was as close as either side came to adding to the scoresheet in the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.

After finding the back of the net three times against Solihull Moors on opening day, Haughton was looking hungry for another matchball and forced Wright into making a routine save early on.

Danny Ormerod almost added a third only seconds after being introduced to replace Zanzala. The young striker couldn’t quite get the desired connection to divert a low cross home at the near post.

Not long after the hour mark, Sam Pearson pulled one back for Yeovil after the ball broke kindly for him in the area.

The Glovers seemed vulnerable from kick-off, as Ethan Mitchell was presented with a glorious chance to instantly restore Fylde’s two-goal cushion when he was played in by Haughton.

Beech’s men were left to rue that missed opportunity, as soon after Pearson turned provider by steering a low cross to Aaron Jarvis, who tapped home from close range.

Worse was to follow when, with 12 minutes to go, a long-range strike from substitute Sonny Lo-Everton flew into the top-left corner and saw the away side go 3-2 ahead.

The Coasters then showed great character to get themselves back on level terms when Tyler Roberts nodded home to level the game at 3-3, after a deep cross from Haughton was headed back across the face of goal by Taelor O’Kane.

Frustratingly for the Coasters, however, there was to be yet another twist, as Yeovil’s new signing Dom Bernard smashed the ball home after Fylde failed to defend a corner, to win the game for the visitors in the 88th minute.

A super save from Ollie Wright early in stoppage time kept Yeovil’s slender lead intact.

The full-time whistle brought to an end a thoroughly entertaining and, at times, chaotic, encounter.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Evans, Davis (Gamble 72), Long, Hosannah, Haughton, Riley (Massey 62), Mitchell (O’Kane 76), Whelan, Zanzala (Ormerod 62), Ustabasi (Roberts 76)

Sub (not used): Richardson