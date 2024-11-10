AFC Fylde 3 Gateshead 0: A first home win for Coasters boss Phillips

The Coasters claimed a huge home win and clean sheet after beating Gateshead 3-0 at Mill Farm on Saturday.

​Goals from Tyler Roberts, Gavin Massey and Jon Ustabasi proved the difference as Kevin Phillips claimed a first home win since taking charge.

An attempt from Gateshead came in the 14th minute when a cross from Jacob Butterfield was blocked by the Coasters defence and went out for a corner.

With just over half-an-hour gone, Fylde found the breakthrough as Roberts opened the scoring.

Tyler Roberts opens the scoring and celebrates with Jon Ustabasi (photo: Steve Mclellan)

A quick break started by Charlie Jolley set Ustabasi away down the right whose cross was converted by Roberts into the bottom corner.

Fylde continued to pile on the pressure and there was calls for a penalty when Jolley was brought down in the area, only for a foul to be given the other way.

Gateshead came out for the second half looking to dominate possession and captain Booty forced a great save from Winterbottom down to his right early on.

With just under 20 minutes to go, Massey was introduced to the field and within seconds, the forward was on the scoresheet as Roberts did well down the left and squared the ball to the substitute, who slotted home for two.

There was time for a third soon after as Fylde broke away with Ustabasi proving provider as he slipped the ball right for Haughton, who slammed his shot into the far corner.

AFC FYLDE: Winterbottom, Hosannah (Bardell 84), Obi, Whelan, Evans (McFayden 80), Mitchell, O’Kane (Riley 76), Haughton, Ustabasi, Roberts (Brennan 89), Jolley (Massey 74). Subs not used: Richardson, Gamble.