AFC Fylde 1 Oldham Athletic 2: Late goal sinks Coasters

It was heartbreak at the end for AFC Fylde who conceded in the 92nd minute as Mike Fondop scored his second goal to sink the Coasters at Mill Farm.

​Corey Whelan had opened the scoring with his second goal of the season for the hosts.

But a double from Fondop meant the Latics left Lancashire with all three points, with the home side still a point adrift of safety in 22nd place in the National League table.

Charlie Jolley had an effort well held by Latics keeper Mat Hudson after Fylde made a strong start to the contest.

Corey Whelan after opening the scoring against Oldham (photo: AFC Fylde/Steve Mclellan)

An excellent bit of play down the left-hand side of the pitch saw the ball played into the box for Nick Haughton who shot over the crossbar. Oldham did have the ball in the net soon after the half-hour mark but the effort was ruled out by the offside flag on the far side.

As the second half got under way, the Coasters hit the front as Gavin Massey’s cross found its way to Whelan who slammed the ball past Matt Hudson to break the deadlock.

The visitors reacted to the goal with an array of counter-attacks, meaning Winterbottom was tested again with two critical saves inside the six-yard box to keep the Coasters ahead.

But just after the hour-mark, a slip in the Fylde defence allowed Fondop to go through on goal and slot past Winterbottom to level the scores.

Massey forced an excellent save from Hudson to keep the scores level as his flicked effort was tipped over.

With nine minutes added, the Fylde defence were under immense pressure before a corner pinged around in the six-yard box and Fondop nipped in to score his second and put Oldham ahead.

With seconds remaining, Joe Riley saw an effort deflected wide for a corner, but the Coasters couldn’t make their pressure count as they fell to another defeat at Mill Farm.

Next up for Kevin Phillips’ men is a trip to Halifax Town on Tuesday night.

AFC FYLDE: Winterbottom, Bardell (Ormerod 90+5′), Whelan (C), Obi, McFayden, Mitchell, Hugill (Riley 60′), Massey, Haughton, Roberts, Jolley. Subs (not used): Davis, Long, Hosannah, O’Kane, Clark