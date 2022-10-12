AFC Fylde 0, Chorley 4: Magpies thump rivals in LFA Challenge Trophy

Both teams made significant changes to their squads for the first round encounter at the Coasters’ training base, Kellamergh Park, and it was the Magpies experience that eventually won through.

The home side’s only real chance of a game where they were out shot 18-2, came in the opening exchanges when Keenan Patten forced 17-year-old Chorley keeper Kier Barry into a full stretch stop.

From then on it was almost one-way traffic, although it took the Magpies until the 42nd minute to find the net. Will Tomlinson’s corner headed home by captain Harvey Smith.

Ollie Shenton was on target for Chorley in their 4-0 romp over AFC Fylde LFA Challenge Trophy (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Justin Johnson’s pace down the right flank made the second shortly after the restart; his cross bundled home by a Fylde defender, under pressure from Andy Owens.

Ollie Shenton helped himself to number three just short of the hour as he swept home following a bit of pinball on the edge of the box.

Callum Schorah, Owens and Johnson all worked Ethan Cross in the home goal thereafter, before Tomlinson rounded off the scoring near the end with a typical never-say-die effort after a bustling run into the box.

Fylde Cross; Wynn, Kent, Clarke, Obi (c), Trialist (Hodge, 46′), Trialist, Patten, Ligendza, Edwards, Taylor (Ormerod, 75′). Subs not used: O’Kane, Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad