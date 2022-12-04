AFC Blackpool out of cup after penalty shootout loss to South Liverpool

New signing Robbie Hulme’s header and Jacob Gregory’s spectacular free kick were cancelled out by goals by the home side, leaving a penalty shootout to decide the match. Sam Owens’ saved penalty was the decider in an even game in Liverpool.

Before kick-off, AFC announced new signings Bob Harris, and Robbie Hulme, and the latter found the back of the net in the first half. After 30 minutes Josh Dolby found some space and whipped in a cross towards the front post – where Hulme met the ball, nodding it into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1-0 lead was short lived though, as South Liverpool scored just four minutes later when a ball out wide was dragged back across the box and Oscar Billington found the back of the net.

AFC Blackpool lost on penalties to South Liverpool

The home side started the second half brighter and forced two great last-ditch clearances from both Liam Birchall and Matty Sillett.

Dan Hall also made a fantastic save, as a shot went through a crowd of bodies, destined for the bottom corner, but the keeper got down well, and tipped the ball onto the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Jacob Gregory then stepped up to take a freekick – he clipped it over the wall from around 25-yards out, and found the top right corner, making it 2-1 to AFC.