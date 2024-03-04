John Coleman and Jimmy Bell

Accrington Stanley have come in for criticism, after their short statement confirmed the sackings of managerial duo John Coleman and Jimmy Bell.

Long-serving boss, Coleman, gave 25 years of service to Stanley. The Liverpudlian took over in 1999 and stayed until 2012 - when he and assistant, Bell, moved to Rochdale. But, the duo - who took the reformed club into the Football League in 2006 - came back for a second stint in 2014.

Both of their contracts were up this summer, but 16th placed Stanley parted ways after Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Wrexham. Accrington were relegated last season, after spending five years in League One. The club's statement confirmed the managerial change on Sunday morning.

It read: "Accrington confirm that John Coleman and Jimmy Bell have been informed their contracts are terminated with immediate effect," said a club statement. Everyone at the club thanks them for their long-standing service and we wish them all the very best for the future."

That sparked outrage from both Stanley and football fans in general. But, ex-Accrington players were also mightily unimpressed.

Gary Roberts, who made more than 60 appearances for the club between 2005 and 2007, posted on 'X': 'This statement is a disgrace … they built that club, sold player after player. Spent 5 years in League 1, which is like Luton staying in the Prem for 5 years and they get a poxy statement like that... No respect!!!!'

