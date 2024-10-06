Accrington Stanley 2 Morecambe 1: A disappointing day for the Shrimps

By Derek Quinn
Published 6th Oct 2024, 09:21 GMT
Updated 6th Oct 2024, 09:22 GMT
Morecambe slumped to the bottom of League Two as they lost at fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

After a run of four successive draws, the Shrimps produced one of their worst performances of the season so far as Stanley leapfrogged them at the wrong end of the table.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams had stuck with the same side that performed so well against Bradford City in midweek.

However, they failed to reach those heights on what proved to be a disappointing day.

Morecambe were beaten at Accrington Stanley on Saturday Picture: Morecambe FC
Morecambe were beaten at Accrington Stanley on Saturday Picture: Morecambe FC
Two goals from Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe gave Stanley the points despite a superb late goal from Ben Tollitt.

Morecambe produced the first moment of any real threat when, on 17 minutes, Rhys Williams’ long throw found its way to Adam Lewis whose shot forced a smart tip over from Billy Crellin.

That effort sparked Stanley into life as a quick breakaway ended with Shaun Whalley drilling a low shot wide.

They went close again through former Shrimps skipper Donald Love before taking the lead on 34 minutes.

Yann Songo’o was deemed to have fouled Whalley inside the area and Costelloe sent Stuart Moore the wrong way from the spot.

Whalley missed the target from a good position before Morecambe had their first clear opening on 40 minutes, Tollitt’s effort going horribly wide after he was played in on goal.

He was made to pay as Stanley struck again in added time, Costelloe beating Moore with a cool finish after Kelsey Mooney had flicked the ball into his path.

The second half saw Morecambe enjoy more possession but struggle to make any headway.

Lewis produced some dangerous crosses but it took them 86 minutes to make their mark.

Substitute Charlie Brown was fouled on the edge of the Stanley box and Tollitt produced a fine free-kick that flew past Crellin’s left hand.

That reduced the arrears but it was too little too late on another frustrating afternoon for the Shrimps.

Accrington Stanley: Crellin, Love, Awe, Rawson, Whalley, Mooney, Khumbeni, Costelloe (Walton 90), Aljofree, Conneely, O’Brien. Subs not used: Kelly, Woods, Henderson, Knowles, Woods, Hunter.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie (Brown 82), A Lewis, Stott, Williams, P Lewis, Tollitt, Dackers, Tutonda (Macadam 58), Songo’o (Hope 58), Jones (Slew 75). Subs not used: Burgoyne, Dobson, Fairclough.

Referee: Adam Herczeg.

Attendance: 2,862.

