Morecambe are on the lookout for a new manager after Derek Adams’ departure from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium was confirmed on Monday.

The news came an hour and 10 minutes after Panjab Warriors’ first comments upon becoming the club’s new owner.

Having thanked the staff in their initial statement ‘for showing true integrity and togetherness’ amid the club’s ownership crisis, their first decision has been to part company with the manager who had effectively held it together during a summer of turmoil.

No information was given as to the future of Adams’ assistant, Danny Grainger, with Morecambe scheduled to kick off their National League season against Altrincham on Saturday.

A club statement said it thanked Adams for the ‘leadership and steadiness’ he brought to the club.

It added: “His return instilled direction and purpose, helping guide Morecambe into League One for the first time in their history and stabilised the team under immense pressure.

“As the club enters a new era, a strategic transition in leadership has been made with respect and appreciation for Derek’s services.

“We wish Derek Adams every success in his future endeavours.”

Adams’ future was the subject of speculation two months ago, at a time when the club’s ownership was in limbo with all relevant paperwork understood to be with Panjab Warriors’ and Bond Group’s respective solicitors.

Neither club figures, nor Adams, wished to respond to those claims but the Scot – regarded as Morecambe’s greatest manager after taking them into League One four years ago – has now seen his third spell in charge come to an end.