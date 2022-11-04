A new dawn beckons for Lancaster City after win over Gainsborough

That is the message from Lancaster City boss Mark Fell who is eager to see his men put a consistent run of results together especially in the league.

Goals from Nico Evangelinos, David Norris and Christian Sloan sealed the Dolly Blues’ passage into the next round of the FA Trophy where they will travel to National League North outfit Chester in the next round.

While thrilled with his side’s victory and performance, Fell is eager to see his men put some points on the board in the league.

Dale Whitham on the ball against Gainsborough (photo: Phil Dawson)

City currently find themselves in the relegation places in the NPL Premier Division and will be looking to register what will be only their third league win of the season against Stafford Rangers at Giant Axe this weekend.

"We have got to back this result up now,” said Fell. “There’s been too many false dawns this season.

"Too many times we have said, ‘Right, that’s the catalyst – let’s get on and go on a little run of games but it hasn’t happened.

"This now needs to be the catalyst, starting with Stafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought for a hour against Gainsborough we were irresistible – some of the football we played was wonderful on a pitch which is tough to play on.

"It is a little bit hard to get over enthused about it because of where we are in the league.

"If that was three points then I would probably be a little bit happier if I am being honest.

"But if we can back that up against Stafford and get that 60 minutes into our game again, we know we can score a couple of goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Tuesday, City are on their travels when they head to Marske United.