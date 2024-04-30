Euro-Stars flock to tractor pulling extravaganza in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Billed as the ‘World’s Most Powerful Motorsport’, Tractor Pulling involves souped up tractors vying to pull the heaviest weight the furthest down a 100m track. Drivers travel from far and wide to compete and win titles in the daredevil, high-octane events.

Among European guests are the ‘Hot Art’ Pulling team with a continental V12 1790 turbo charged tractor and Herbie ‘The Mighty Radial Engine’ from the Netherlands, as well as a fabulous Ford Limited superstock: ‘Sonic’, from Switzerland. They join two top competitors from France’s CDH Pulling team - ‘Froggy’, a John Deere Limited Superstock and ‘The Warrior’ which is a Deutz Limited Superstock.

In the feature line-up from the UK and vying for top billing are two local ‘Aftermath’ Tractors and ‘Snoopy 3’ in the Modified classes, alongside the cream of UK pullers across all classes. Marking the start of the UK Pulling season, the rivalry at Scorton for crucial league placings will be tense across the board.

Live on a big screen at Scorton showground, the event also features a fabulous display of around 120 Custom Trucks, a fairground and Saturday night entertainment in the showground beer tent. New this year is an exclusive VIP marquee positioned for the best views of the action, where guests can enjoy a complimentary drink and meal, VIP bar and car parking.

Organiser, Daniel Whittingham, said: “Since the huge success of our first event last year, we have invested further to improve the purpose-built pulling track, as well as general site facilities for the many campers we have visiting. It’s proving a big draw for anyone who is interested in motor sport - because it’s all about powerful engines, unrivalled driving skills and drama!”

The action starts at 2pm on the Saturday and will last until at least 9pm. Sunday’s hours are noon to 6 pm but on both days, gates open two hours before the competition starts.

