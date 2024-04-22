English Junior Fell Running Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Wiggans entered the under 9's race at the English Junior Fell Running Championships first fixture in the Duddon Valley, Cumbria surrounded by the Lake District mountains.

It was a tough course, by far the most technical and steep he had done, with 2 river crossings and a muddy rocky climb and descent.

He set off at a blistering pace before taking a tumble at the first river crossing, only to be used as a temporary bridge by his rivals as they thundered over and past him!

Climbing

He quickly picked himself up and made ground, picking off the athletes who had overtaken him, before racing, running and tumbling back down the boggy ground to take victory as the the first boy home.