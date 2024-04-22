English Junior Fell Running Championship

William Wiggans aged 8 and a pupil at Westwood Primary and member of Chorley Athletics and Triathlon Club takes on the first race of the English Junior Fell Running Championship in the Lake District.
By John WiggansContributor
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 10:00 BST
William Wiggans entered the under 9's race at the English Junior Fell Running Championships first fixture in the Duddon Valley, Cumbria surrounded by the Lake District mountains.

It was a tough course, by far the most technical and steep he had done, with 2 river crossings and a muddy rocky climb and descent.

He set off at a blistering pace before taking a tumble at the first river crossing, only to be used as a temporary bridge by his rivals as they thundered over and past him!

He quickly picked himself up and made ground, picking off the athletes who had overtaken him, before racing, running and tumbling back down the boggy ground to take victory as the the first boy home.

An amazing achievement in the English championship!

