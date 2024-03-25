Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With less than three months to go before the first game of Euro 2024 in Germany, Gerath Southgate will be keen to dot the i’s and cross the t’s on his final England squad. With a few gameplans to sharpen and youngsters to be blooded, England’s friendly match against Brazil was one of the national manager’s final opportunities to test-drive his summer plans.

Gerard Deehan was very clear with where the blame should lie, saying: “Great potential of players, management very average”, while Steven Holland was similarly critical of the manager, writing: “Boring and zero pride from the squad. Still don’t understand how Southgate is still manager, he has no flair or passion.”

Southgate, who has the second-highest win percentage of any England manager to have taken charge of more than one game and who has led England to three of their seven best tournament finishes in history, will be hoping that his steady approach will pay dividends come June.

Some punters, however, were extremely unconvinced. Stephen Ainsworth said: “Well, it started badly and it tailed off a little in the middle... and the less said about the end the better,” while Pete Nichols said: “Erratic, very little structure, and couldn’t hit the back end of a cow with a shovel tonight.” Trev Moon even said it was ‘like watching PNE’.