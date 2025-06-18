Elite netballers flock to Lancashire

Teams from all over the country flocked to the annual Ribble Valley Netball Club tournament, with 1,900 players competing for trophies in a carnival atmosphere.

What does it take to host the biggest netball tournament in the region, and how do you prepare for clubs coming from the North East, Midlands and even squads from Essex?

Well as it was Father's Day weekend start with 600 burgers, 1,000 sausages and 28kg of bacon! Add in hundreds of parents, coaches, supporters cheered the teams on; over 40 volunteers and staff, and a squad of 20 umpires and you have a two-day festival of netball which saw 1,900 players compete for trophies.

Witton Park Academy hosted the North West’s largest junior netball tournament at the weekend. Organised by Whalley's Ribble Valley Netball Club, players from all over the North West and as far afield as Essex, Birmingham, Teeside and the Midlands flocked to enjoy a weekend celebration of all things netball, and to take part in ferocious competition to find the best team across eight age categories.

Ribble Valley look for a pass

Players from aged 8 to 15, representing 26 different squads and clubs came together to compete for medals, or for some in the junior groups to play their first ever competitive games and start their netball journey. Dodging the Lancashire showers, the school provided a wonderful venue with BBQs, a tented village made up of dozens of team gazebos and the ever popular chocolate raffle, with the winners of that definitely going home happy.

Ribble Valley Netball Club are based in Whalley and train at the Oakhill School, with over 150 girls training and playing matches each week.

Head Coach Amy Preedy said: “What a weekend. A hugely positive, competitive and inclusive two days showing the best of girl's sport. Balancing a real community spirit for all ages and abilities with ultra competitive tournament play in the latter rounds. The north West is renowned for some of the toughest competition in England. It's why we give up out time as coaches and volunteers.

"To see so many happy kids, some competing at the highest level, some of the young ones playing their first ever competitive games."

Ribble's U11 team show off their medals

RVNC has teams of all ages from four years old through to senior, even walking netball. If you'd like to give it a try; play for a competitive team, or even rekindle your love for the sport as part of your fitness and social journey contact [email protected] or search for Ribble Valley Netball Club on our socials and get in touch!