Elite cycling race the Chorley Grand Prix will NOT be returning in 2019

Chorley’s premier elite cycling race has been cancelled after just four years on the town's roads.

The popular Chorley Grand Prix will not be returning in 2019 with restrictions on the public’s ability to take part being mooted as the reason behind it.

In its place co-organisers Chorley Council are hosting the town's first 10km race on Sunday, May 12.

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council with responsibility for events, explained: “One event not included in the calendar in 2019 is the Chorley Grand Prix.

“While the Chorley Grand Prix was a great spectacle, there were very little opportunities for people to get involved and the cost of putting on the event was set to increase.

“For these reasons we decided to explore the possibility of introducing a running event and initial feedback has been extremely positive.”

Last year the cycling race went through Chorley, Limbrick, Rivington, Belmont, Abbey Village, Withnell, Brinscall, Wheelton, and Buckshaw Village before heading back to Chorley.

Chorley Council teamed up with British Cycling to host the cycling event for a fourth consecutive year in 2018 that saw the country’s top riders and teams battle-it-out over a challenging five-lap route through the Chorley countryside, before racing to the finish line on Park Road, close to the entrance to Astley Park.

The race was part of the 2018 HSBC UK Spring Cup series.