Elite A end 12-year wait for title in Preston & District Snooker League
Emre Eves had two 41 breaks to win 124-20 for Elite A, who topped the table from first week to last. George Reynolds had breaks of 32 and 30 in his 85-30 win and Jonny Wignall had a 27 break in his 73-34 win..
Fulwood Red took second spot with a 6-1 win at St Anthony’s B as Jonny Hannon had a 35 break in his 90-20 win.
New Meadow Street B avoided the drop with a 5-2 home win against Freckleton and relegated Euxton St George’s in the process, Brian Mangan winning 82-42.
In Division Two, Elite F have also led the table virtually from start to finish and claimed the title with a 6-1 home win against Deepdale Joe’s.
Anthony Wall had a monster win 98-14 to be crowned merit winner.
New Longton finished strongly with a 7-0 home win against St Anthony’s A. Ashley Woof won 77-30, Mick Rainford won 78-32 and Graham Woof won 72-35.
St Wilfrids A gained promotion back to the top flight with a 4-3 home win to finish third. Brian McComb won 76-21, Andy Sanderson won 67-34 and Dave Billington won 56-38.
In Division Three, New Longton B were crowned Division Three champions despite not having a fixture. They were pushed hard by second place Acregate A who won 4-3 away at Whittingham.
Adam Smith won 70-17, Lee St-Louis won 60-42 and Thomas Eastham won 53-35.
Lostock Cons B won 6-1 at Greenlands. Gary Dewhurst had a 25 break in his 53-51 win, Martin Sutton won 82-16 and Howard Hodson won 62-39.
St Gerard’s finished the season strongly with a 5-2 home win against Lonsdale Originals. Steve Hall won 80-39 and Bill Haydon won 66-39.
The performance of the week came from Barry McCree who knocked in a 38 break in his 90-33 win for Lonsdale.