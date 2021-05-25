Vernons back to winning ways but it was a close run thing against Thornton Cleveleys

The league leaders have gone 10 points clear at the top of the table after a narrow three-run win at Thornton Cleveleys.

Ian Dunn struck 86 as Vernons posted 168-8 after being asked to bat first. Greg Tirrell and Jonathan Bass took three wickets apiece.

Jon Eade’s superb 79 ensured the home side kept in touch with the required run rate but they were to fall agonisingly short of victory thanks to some excellent bowling in particular by Jacob Holland, who took 3-29.

Penwortham slipped down the table after a 31-run defeat against Barrow at Middleforth Green.

Greg Reynolds struck an unbeaten 88 while Daryl Wearing contributed 44 as the Cumbrians closed on 210-4. Neil Patel and Ashley Billington each took two wickets.

In reply, Pen made a valiant effort but they were eventually bowled out for 179.

Jack Armer hit 56, including seven boundaries, and Patel smashed 64 at nearly a run a ball. His innings included 10 fours and two sixes. Daryl Wearing took four wickets and there were two apiece for Gary Collins and Greg Reynolds.

Preston’s recent good form continued as they enjoyed a terrific win at the expense of Kirkham and Wesham at West Cliff.

A superb half-century from Suhel Patel and an unbeaten knock of 44 from Harish Hamsa helped the hosts post 190-7. Anthony Harrison was the standout bowler with figures of 4-46.

Despite Stephen Wright’s 36 at the top of the order, K&W quickly folded to 98 all out. Navazish Ali (5-15) and Imran Patel (4-22) were among the wickets.

Eccleston were shocked by Fylde at Doctors Lane. The home side posted 143 all out with Matthew Ashcroft hitting 30 while Anthony Churchill took 3-42.

Fylde edged to victory with two wickets and balls to spare. Sherad Warnakulasooria top scored with 37 and Usama Abrar struck 36. Craig Allison’s 30 down the order proved crucial. Michael Robert Atkinson took 3-41.

Croston were beaten by two wickets at Great Eccleston. The visitors posted 122-9 off 45 overs. Joseph Barker top scored with 27 and Jim Procter took 3-39.

In reply, Great Ecc reached their victory target for the loss eight wickets with four overs to spare.

Penrith moved to second in the table after cruising to a eight-wicket win over South Shore at home.

The visitors were restricted to 112 all out with Jordan Makepeace finishing unbeaten on 28. Bruce Glendinning was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Asher Hart hit 45 in reply, Penrith picked up maximum points.