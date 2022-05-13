Vernon Carus to host Andrew Flintoff and former England greats for T20 clash

The Northern League outfit – who were promoted from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division – will stage a T20 match on Sunday afternoon.

It will see an XI led by Preston-born Flintoff – whose nickname is Freddie – against a team of former England players.

The ex-Lancashire all-rounder, who has played for St Annes in the Northern League since retiring from professional cricket, is now a TV personality but he also runs a cricket academy for youngsters aged between five and 16. It is thought some of these youngsters will make-up part of Flintoff’s team as well as some famous names in the world of television.

Andrew Flintoff batting for St Annes in the Northern League (photo: Tony North)

Vernons’ first-team skipper Wes Royle said: "We are very privileged to have Freddie involved and the weather looks like it’s going to be set perfectly.

"We have been kept in the dark in terms of who will be playing but we have been informed that we will be pleasantly surprised.

"I think Freddie’s team will be made up of his friends which may include some of the academy players but also some of his friends from a non-cricketing background. I am guessing in terms of the England team, he will be pulling a few strings.”