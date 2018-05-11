Vernon Carus looking to revive past Palace Shield glories

Vernon Carus skipper Paul Chapman Junior is hopeful this year is the start of another successful period in the club’s history.

Get all your latest Lancashire Post sports news by following @LP_Sport on Twitter

The men from Factory Lane have enjoyed much success in the past, winning the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title six times out of the last 13 years.

However, the past three summers have been a barren period and Chapman is eager to see the club back in the winner’s circle this year.

Judging by the start of the season, Vernons look like they could be the team to beat once more. They have won their first three games and currently sit in second spot in the table behind early pacesetters Longridge.

“There is only one aim this season and that is winning the league and hopefully the Meyler Cup as well,” said Chapman.

“That is what we have set our stall out to do – win both.

“We have had successful times in the past and we’re hoping this year is the start of it coming again.”

For the first time ever last year the top two teams in the Premier Division were promoted to the Northern League Division One.

And Chapman is interested to see how champions Garstang and runners-up Fulwood and Broughton cope in their new surroundings, especially as he hopes to lead Vernons to promotion this season.

“I would like to see either Garstang or Fulwood win the Northern League,” he said.

“Garstang have started the season well and I think it shows that there is not a massive gulf in class between the leagues.”

Despite winning their first three games, Chapman conceded that all their victories have been tight affairs – none more so than last weekend’s 14-run win over Kendal.

This weekend they face Eccleston – a team which has won two out of three so far this summer.

“All our games have been tight and I think there will be a lot of teams challenging at the top,” said Chapman.

FIXTURES

MOORE AND SMALLEY PALACE SHIELD PREMIER DIVISION: Croston v Torrisholme, Eccleston v Vernon Carus, Great Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys, Kendal v Lancaster, Longridge v Penwortham, South Shore v New Longton.