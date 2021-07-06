Vernon Carus back to winning ways at the summit of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield

The teams had gone into the Factory Lane clash first and second respectively in the Premier Division.

It was Vernons who held the upper hand, triumphant by six wickets.

After morning rain, the conditions were likely to suit the bowlers and Vernons decision to field first and winning the loss proved a sensible one.

Vernon Carus skipper Bob Bridges

Star of the show with the ball was Jacob Holland who took 6-34 as the home side bowled out Barrow for 99.

Matthew Timms posted figures of 3-28, with Max Livesey taking the other wicket.

Vernons chased down their target in 20 overs with four wickets down.

Ben Duerden, batting at four, hit an unbeaten 38 and Jamie Rigby scored 31.Skipper Bob Bridges joined Duerden in the middle to see Vernons home.

Preston and Eccleston fought out a tied game at West Cliff, with both taking eight points.

Choosing first use of the wicket, Preston were 154 all out in 38.4 overs.

Imran Mehmood struck 51 off 62 deliveries, 10 fours coming off his bat. Zubair Patel scored 35.

Eccleston matched Preston’s tally in 40.5 overs but ran out of wickets.

The visitors’ top scorer was Matthew Ashcroft with 35, Jordan Bentham adding 31 in 41 balls.

Rizwan Patel and Imran Patel took three wickets apiece for Preston.

Penwortham went down to a seven-wicket defeat to Thornton Cleveleys.

They were put in to bat and were 148 all out, Ian Walmsley hitting 58 at the top of the order. Maji Rajdeep and Ed Duckworth scored 27 and 23 respectively.

Christopher Hedges claimed a five-for in his 13 over spell for the hosts.

Thornton Cleveleys replied with 151-3 to claim victory. Opener Jon Eade hit 42, Jake Apperley top-scoring with an unbeaten 60.

Kirkham and Wesham were three-wicket winners over Fylde at the Woodlands.

Asked to bat first, Fylde started well and were 109-4 at one stage before being bowled out for 166. Ben Anderson hit 46 and Nathan Winward 38.

There were four wickets for Antony Wilson and three for Jamie Hogarth.

K&W replied with 170-7 to win, Samuel Oldfield hitting 26.

Croston won by 83 runs at South Shore. They put 169-9 on the board, led by 58 from Max Harper and Conrad Kearton’s unbeaten 38.

South Shore were bowled out for 86 in reply, Jack Marsh taking 4-37.

Great Eccleston lost by four wickets at Penrith, a result which moved the Cumbrians into second.