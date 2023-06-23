​South African Mungroo tipped to cause batsmen pain

​That’s the view of his skipper, Leyland captain James Rounding who has been impressed with the 28-year-old both on and off the pitch since his arrival at Fox Lane.

The seam bowler has taken 21 wickets so far this season with an average of just over 17 and a best of 7-21.

However, Mungroo should have perhaps had more scalps to his name but Rounding is convinced that will change as the season continues.

"It always takes a bit of time for a new pro to settle in,” said Rounding. “He’s been brilliant around the place and he’s bowled well without much reward.

"I am sure as he goes along, the wickets will come. Bowling was certainly at the forefront of our minds when we started looking for a pro.

"Kerwin came well recommended and his bowling has been good. He’s not had much reward with the new ball.

"Over here it’s tended not to swing as much where as back home in South Africa, he gets it swinging a bit more but like I say, he’s still adjusting.

"He bowled well last Saturday and in terms of the team. he’s been fantastic. He’s got stuck in and he’s great in terms of passing on his knowledge.”

While Mungroo was brought in to strengthen the bowling, Leyland boosted their batting with the acquisition of Australian overseas ace Zak Willox.

He is the club’s leading run scorer this season with 431 runs, averaging a shade under 36, from 13 appearances.

"Zak’s probably been our shining light with the bat without kicking on and making a really big score which he is definitely capable of,” said Rounding.

"He has been holding our innings together and could do with a few more supporting him but i think the last few games that is changing a little bit.”

Fixtures:

Northern League: Eccleston v Blackpool, Fleetwood v Penrith, Fulwood & Broughton v Kendal, Leyland v Garstang, Longridge v Chorley, Netherfield v St Annes.