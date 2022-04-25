Stephen Galbraith starred with a 55 break in an 96-14 win, Sam Cornall had a 31 break in his 91-59 win and Peter Billington won 72-21 for Broughton.
In reply, Andrew Clegg made a 27 break in his 64-50 win for Wilfrid’s.
Elsewhere, Elite E had a cracking last game with a 6-1 home win against Brownedge Red.
George Reynolds 87-16, Lewis Almond 81-18 and Tom Wood 73-23 were the star players for Elite. Second placed Elite C finished on a high with a 5-2 home win against St Anthony’s B. Nev Whalley knocked in a 54 break in his 87-29 win and was backed up by Jonny Hannon who won 88-35.
In Division Two and only one place to start here and that is many Congratulations go to Elite Red for winning the title in what was an incredible battle with Fulwood Blue who take second spot. Was nip and took all season but an eighteen games winning run took it for Elite by one point. Title winning performance as Elite Red won 6-1 away at St Anthony’s A with Johno Whalley winning 91-24 and Marc Finney won 56-18. Also in Division Two New Longton finished well with a 5-2 home win against Eccleston B Richard Bradley made a 30 break in his 84-34 win while Steven Morris had a 47 break in his 90-35 win for Eccleston.
In Division Three and many Congratulations go to New Meadow St B for winning the league after a 4-3 home win against Whittingham B. They have pretty much led from pillar to post this year and fully deserve there win. Brian Mangan starred on the night with a 56 break in his 82-38 win for New Meadow. Whittingham A finished with a great 6-1 home win against New Meadow St A. Graham Smyth had a 25 break in his 67-53 win and Peter North won 71-34. Elite Juniors finished on a high with a 5-2 away win at Lostock Cons B. Ella Gerrard led the way with a 67-24 win and was backed up by Louie Barnes who won 65-37.