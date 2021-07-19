Siddhesh Lad's century leads Chorley to victory at Fulwood and Broughton: Northern Premier Cricket League round-up

Lad scored an unbeaten 114 at Highfield, the joint-seventh highest knock in the league this season.

His stay the middle saw the opener hit four sixes and 13 fours, with him facing 90 deliveries.

Lad and Harry Barclay put on 101 in a second wicket stand, Barclay scoring 31.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siddhesh Lad gets ready to bowl for Chorley against Fulwood and Broughton at Highfield

Chorley put 164-4 on the board, successfully chasing F&B’s tally of 161-9. The home side’s top scorer was Dominic Jackson with an unbeaten 30, the skipper coming in at nine.

Higher up the order, Matthew Smith struck 29 and Ben Parkinson 28.

Gaurav Dhar took 4-46 for the visitors, with Ian Oakes collecting two wickets. Lad took a wicket ahead of his exploits with the bat.

Chorley reached their target in 36.4 overs, the four wickets they lost all claimed by Abhay Negi.

Fulwood and Broughton's Mark SMith batting against Chorley

The 15 points for victory moved them off the bottom of the table and up to 10th.

Longridge and Morecambe drew their clash at the Newsham Memorial Ground but it was Garstang who had very much the better of it.

They took 12 points home with them having posted a fine 297-6, then restricted their hosts to 197-9.

Punit Bisht hit 106 as Garstang batted first after winning the toss, his time in the middle ended by a run out.

Chorley's Sam Steeple bowls against Fulwood and Broughton

Opener Michael Walling scored 78 and Mark Walling 57 to pile up the runs.

In reply, Longridge lost their top order cheaply before the runs began to come.

Daniel Wilson hit 85, Matt Greenall 36 and Thomas Turner 35.Last pair William Vause and Caleb Bradford held out to force the draw.

Lancaster won a thriller at local rivals Morecambe by three runs.

Electing to bat first, they were 204 all out, opener Eddie Steinson scoring 46.

Rongsen Jonathan was the spearhead of Morecambe’s reply, hitting a marvellous 124.

He struck six sixes and 13 fours before losing his wicket to Damar Graham.

Morecambe’s last wicket fell in the 49th over, with them 201 all out.

Blackpool marked their return to Stanley Park after pitch maintenance work with a nine-wicket win over Kendal.

They bowled the visitors out for 120, before Sam Dutton’s 70 not out guided them to 121-1 in reply.