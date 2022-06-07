Sensational F&B bowlers Chris Brookes routs sorry Leyland batsmen

Chris Brookes took 6-9 for Fulwood and Broughton

The home side produced a dominant display to skittle the hosts for a paltry 53 with Brookes taking six wickets for just nine runs.

They then knocked off the runs for the loss of two wickets, inside 20 overs.

The visitors had reached 25-1 but then suffered an almighty collapse – losing their next nine wickets for 28 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In reply, Mike Sambell (24) and Simon Kerrigan (25) shared a unbroken stand of 34 for the third wicket to seal victory.

Former leaders Chorley’s bid to keep pace with the top sides suffered a blow at Penrith at the weekend.

The visitors were dismissed for just 86 and despite their bowlers keeping them in contention, they were eventually beaten by four wickets.

Will Moulton top scored with 36 for the visitors while Bruce Glendinning and Asher Hart both took four wickets. James Bowman guided Penrith to victory with an unbeaten 38.

Vernon Carus are still searching for their first win and are beginning to be cut adrift at the bottom.

It was big-hitting Tom Higson who put them to sword as he slammed 65 from 52 balls (10 fours and two sixes) to propel St Annes to a nine-wicket home victory.

The hosts took just 17 overs to amass a winning total of 110-1 after Lukman Vahaluwala’s 5-16 helped bowl the visitors out for 105.

Matthew Stevenson hit 60 for Vernons but only one of his teammates reached double-figures.

Second-placed Garstang kept the pressure on Blackpool by making it five wins from the opening seven matches with a nine-wicket victory at Lancaster.

Victory at Lune Road was set up by the Garstang bowlers who bowled them out for 92. Skipper Danny Gilbert topped the Garstang bowling figures with 5-17.

The Garstang opening pair of Michael Wellings (35) and Michael Walling (32 not out) enabled the hosts to cruise to victory.

Longridge are just one place behind the Riversiders thanks to a 40-run win at Netherfield. The visitors scored 209-8 with Zac Christie hitting a superb 83.

Caleb Bradford then took 5-35 as the hosts were all out for 169.