Riversiders still harbour hopes of a league and cup double

​The defending Northern Premier League champions face a huge weekend in their season as they target a league and cup double.

On Sunday they face Blackpool in the final of the 40 Over Cup at the Riverside, but before that they take on Longridge in a crucial match in the title run-in.

Garstang have to win and hope both leaders Chorley and Kendal slip-up in their matches to force the title chase into the final weekend of the season. Currently, Gilbert's men are 13 points behind Chorley and 10 behind Kendal.

"Its not over yet in terms of the title,” said Gilbert. “It’s going to be a tough ask. The equation is simple for us – we have got to win our last two games and hopefully a couple of teams do us a favour.

"It’s going to be a tough game against Longridge who are just behind us in fourth and have got the Lancashire Cup final to look forward to a day later. If we can win and try and take the season into the last game but we will need Chorley and Kendal to slip-up fairly badly.

"We could do with both of those teams picking up zero points for us to have a chance.”

