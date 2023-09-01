Riversiders still harbour hopes of a league and cup double
The defending Northern Premier League champions face a huge weekend in their season as they target a league and cup double.
On Sunday they face Blackpool in the final of the 40 Over Cup at the Riverside, but before that they take on Longridge in a crucial match in the title run-in.
Garstang have to win and hope both leaders Chorley and Kendal slip-up in their matches against ??? respectively to force the title chase into the final weekend of the season. Currently, Gilbert’s men are 13 points behind Chorley and 10 behind Kendal.
"Its not over yet in terms of the title,” said Gilbert. “It’s going to be a tough ask. The equation is simple for us – we have got to win our last two games and hopefully a couple of teams do us a favour.
"It’s going to be a tough game against Longridge who are just behind us in fourth and have got the Lancashire Cup final to look forward to a day later. If we can win and try and take the season into the last game but we will need Chorley and Kendal to slip-up fairly badly.
"We could do with both of those teams picking up zero points for us to have a chance.”
Garstang will have the benefit of home comforts when they face Blackpool a day later. "Blackpool are a really good outfit,” he said. “They have several dangerous players who can take a game away from you so there will certainly be no favourite.”