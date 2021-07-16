Riversiders are on a revenge mission as they face local rivals Longridge

It was in early May when Nick Wilkinson’s men thrashed the Riversiders by a whopping 100 runs on their own patch.

At the time, Longridge were in the middle of a rich vein of form which had carried them to the top of the table.

Although they have now been surpassed by Blackpool who have opened up a 26-point gap at the summit, the men from Chipping Road remain in second spot and harbour title hopes.

Mark Walling

For their part, Garstang have recovered from a difficult start to move to fourth in the table and skipper Mark Walling admits the memory of that derby defeat is still fresh in the memory.

“They played really well in that game and we didn’t turn up really,” said Walling. “There’s been a lot of cricket played since then – Longridge have done well.

“They are second in the league and I think we have moved to fourth.

“They are a good side and both clubs get on well .

“We are similar clubs, similar demographic and both have done well over the past few years.

“It’s great to see both clubs prospering and constantly improving. But we are both very competitive and when it comes down it, it’s a local rivalry and we will be looking to repay them for the loss we incurred earlier in the season.”

Walling believes both sides still have a chance in the title race although it’s going to be tough with Blackpool in such good form. He added: “I think Blackpool will have to lose quite a few games over the second half of the season and a club like ourselves will have to win the majority of ours, but it can happen.”

This weekend's fixtures

Northern League Division One: Blackpool v Kendal, Fleetwood v Leyland, Fulwood and Broughton v Chorley, Longridge v Garstang, Morecambe v Lancaster, St Annes v Netherfield.