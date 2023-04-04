​Red Rose can build on near misses, says head coach Glen Chapple

The Red Roses were runners up in the County Championship and came agonisingly close in the One Day Cup and T20 Blast- also finishing second.

They will look to win Division One for the first time since 2011 and pick up their first trophy since winning Division Two eight years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s important that you try and get off to a good start and every team will be saying the same thing,” Chapple said.

Glen Chapple, head coach of Lancashire (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“There will be a few nerves around the start of he season but the lads should take confidence in last season.

“I think we’ve got to start from scratch a bit and make sure we don’t get carried away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll look to turn up next Thursday, play strong cricket and build on that.”

Lancashire welcome reigning champions Surrey to Old Trafford on Thursday to kick off the red-ball season.

As part of their preparation, the squad spent two weeks out in Dubai, alongside the Thunder squad who then went on to Mumbai.

Chapple said the pre-season tour was a success but is missing the Dubai weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was excellent. We were in a training camp just playing against each other,” he added.

“We had good weather and good facilities. We had a great time and the lads enjoyed it.

“Unfortunately it [the weather] is not quite as nice back home.

“We’ve got outdoor facilities today, it’s a bit damp but we’re doing our best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After touching back down in the UK Lancashire were scheduled to face Derbyshire in a pre-season friendly but it was cancelled due to a damp outfield at the County Ground.