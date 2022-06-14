Preston shock promotion hopefuls Thornton Cleveleys in Palace Shield

In a low-scoring game at West Cliff, Daniel Howard claimed 3-18 as Preston were dismissed for 135 after choosing to bat first. Harish Humsa top scored with 32 and Farhan Mohammed hit 27.

Thornton Cleveleys were then all out for 114, Navazish Ali taking 4-19 and Imran Patel 4-38.

Fleetwood are now 32 points clear at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after extending their perfect start.

They were 55-run winners against Morecambe in their top-of-the-table meeting on home soil.

After being asked to bat first, Fleetwood reached 188-5. with Declan Clerkin hitting 58and Adam Sharrocks 51.

In reply, Morecambe slumped to 133 all out. Zac Corcoran dismissed the top three on his way to figures of 3-37, but

the star with the ball, however, was Jack Wilkinson as he finished with 4-29.

Eccleston registered their third win of the summer. Michael Atkinson’s men got the better of Barrow by three wickets at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground.

Nicholas Elliot hit 40 as the hosts posted 136-8 off 45 overs. In reply. Gary Collins took 4-34 as Eccleston slipped to 79-6, but 23 from Alex Brooks guided the visitors home.

Euxton were beaten by four wickets at home to Kirkham & Wesham. The hosts batted first and recovered from 93-8 to 147 all out thanks to Cian McDermott’s fine 33 and despite Bobby Bithell’s figures of 5-24.

K&W had a nightmare start in reply, falling to 1-3 and then 95-6, but Jamie Hogarth’s undefeated 70 guided them to 151-6. Joseph Bowden took 3-44 and Cian McDermott scooped 2-40.

Croston slipped to the bottom of the table after they lost at home to Torrisholme by just three runs.

The visitors batted first and posted 146 all out thanks to Dan Woods’ 30. Hakeem Perryman took 5-41 and Jake Parsons returned figures of 4-25. In reply, Max Harper hit 47 but they were restricted to 143-9. Matthew Cline, Woods and Jack Heap all finished with three wickets apiece.

Great Eccleston also picked up a win as they saw off Penwortham by eight wickets.

Jim Procter took 5-41 and Alexander Rhodes 4-21 as Penwortham were all out for 155.