Preston rescued by the brilliance of batsman Harish

Penwortham bowler Ashley Billington took three wickets

The middle order batsman came to the crease with his team in all sorts of trouble against Eccleston at West Cliff.

Reduced to 66-5, chasing the visitors 218-5, Preston were indebted to Humsa who guided his team to victory with with two wickets and nine balls to spare. Reece Thomas took three wickets.

Earlier, Eccleston had set the home side a testing totals thanks to a half-century from David Hewson, while Adam Norris, Matthew Ashcroft and Michael Atkinson all hit 37.

Penwortham were four-wicket winners at Euxton. Ashley Billington took 3-21 as the hosts were bowled out for 100, with Chris Pearson hit 39. In reply, Kriston Yearwood, who had earlier taken two wickets, hit 44 not out as Pen eased to victory with four wickets to spare. Joseph Bowden took 5-48 for the hosts.

Croston slipped to an eight-wicket loss at home to Thornton Cleveleys. Ian Dickinson hit 54 and Max Harper 36 as the hosts posted 165-7.

However, the visitors cruised to victory thanks to Jon Eade’s superb unbeaten 75 was the backbone of the innings.

However, Joshua Sackfield provided the fireworks with a swashbuckling 41 not out. He struck his runs off 47 deliveries, hitting eight fours

Fleetwood sit fourth in the table after a six-wicket defeat of Kirkham and Wesham.

K&W batted first but could only reach 124-8 with Liam Castellas hitting 59. Jeremy Davies (3-24) and Declan Clerkin (3-34) bowled well.

Fleetwood breezed to victory, posting 125-4 inside 22 overs. Clerkin followed up his bowling feats with 65 from only 44 balls with the bat.

Great Eccleston lost by three wickets to early pacesetters Morecambe. Will Thistlethwaite top-scored with 31 in Great Ecc’s 172 all out before Morecambe responded with 173-7, Lewis Smith following up his first-day century with 86.

In the final match of the weekend, Barrow defeated Torrisholme in a rain-affected clash at the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground.

The visitors had posted 149-8 with Dan Woods top scoring with 33. Daryl Wearing took three wickets.