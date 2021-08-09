Penwortham victorious in the only Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division clash to beat the weather

Ashley Billington’s side made the trip to Cumbria, returning with a two-run win and 12 points.

All the other games had to be abandoned as the region was hit by downpours.

At the Ernest Pass Memorial Ground, hosts Barrow won the toss and put Penwortham into bat.

Martyn Brierley scored 42 in Penwortham's victory at Barrow in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division

Opener Martyn Brierley top scored with 42 as the visitors were bowled out for 117 in 34.3 overs.

Brierley’s knock came off 57 deliveries and featured six fours. Ed Duckworth scored 15 and skipper Billington 13.

It wasn’t that demanding a target for Barrow to chase but the conditions were always going to favour the bowlers.

So that proved as Penwortham’s bowling attack did the business.

They dismissed Barrow for 115, the final wicket falling on the last ball of the 35th over.

To start with the home side were going steadily along and were 51-4 at one stage.

But Penwortham got on top and the wickets started to tumble.

Billington finished with figures of 5-42 from 13 overs, with Neil Patel taking 3-41 and Ryan Roberts 2-14.

Preston’s visit to Kirkham and Wesham saw 31 overs of play at the Woodlands before the game was abandoned.

They chose to bat first after winning the toss, with the men from West Cliff 142 all out.

Zubair Patel struck 44 not out, with two sixes and three fours coming in his time at the crease. Higher up the order, Imran Jethva scored 30 and Imran Mehmood 20.

There were three wickets each for K&W’s Jamis Hogarth and Liam Castellas, with Antony Wilson taking two.

K&W were unable to start their reply as the rain fell.

There was a similar state of play at Factory Lane where Vernon Carus met Thornton Cleveleys. Thornton had put 161-6 on the board in 21 overs when play was abandoned.

Vernons got three points from the game, the five which Penrith got at South Shore seeing them draw level with Vernons at the top of the table.

The Cumbrian side were 206-1 in 22.3 overs, Nicky Burns hitting an unbeaten

102 off just 74 balls. That was as far as the game went.

Fylde’s meeting with Eccleston and Croston’s game against Great Eccleston both had no play.