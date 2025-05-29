Penwortham Cricket Club reveal vision for future of Middleforth Green

​Penwortham Cricket Club have unveiled plans to redevelop facilities at Middleforth Green, which has been their home since 1892.

The club announced their plans this week via their social media channels, looking to seek support for Phase 1.

That involves raising £85,000 and Penwortham have set up a CrowdFunder focused on reaching an initial target of £30,000.

Vision project lead Edward Duckworth has written to the community to outline the plans was the benefits they can have for the area.

How Penwortham CC's proposed modular community building will look

He said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, our clubhouse was transformed into a vaccination centre, helping the NHS to administer over 24,000 vaccinations to residents across South Ribble. It was a proud moment that showcased our deep-rooted commitment to public service.

“However, our facilities are now in urgent need of redevelopment to ensure we can continue and expand the role we play in the community.

“We are seeking to raise an initial £85,000 to complete Phase 1 of our Vision, which will see the construction of a new net zero community building.

“The space will serve as a modern, multi-purpose venue for community use, events and private hire, providing a year-round income stream that reduces our dependence on seasonal revenue and one-off fundraisers, to ensure the club survives.

“Ultimately, this project will future-proof the club.”

The focus will be threefold – on-field development, facilities investment and sustainability.

This will involve strengthening the first team, youth development, women and girls’ cricket; transforming facilities into a modern, multifunctional space involving redevelopment of the clubhouse, a new car park and state-of-the-art playing surface; powered by renewable solar energy, built using low-impact modular construction and be a net-zero facility built for future generations.

Interested parties can email: [email protected] or visit https://penwortham.play-cricket.com.

This weekend Penwortham aim to follow up their opening-day win over Great Eccleston, in the new National League Division Two, with another victory when they travel to Thornton Cleveleys.