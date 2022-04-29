Pakistan pro Nasir Nawaz could make the difference for Leyland

Leyland Cricket Club captain David Makinson

The Pakistan star is set to make his debut for the Fox Lane outfit this weekend when they host Lancaster.

The 23-year-old batting all-rounder represents the Northern area in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in domestic cricket and has been involved in the PSL for Islamabad United.

Unavailable for the opening day of the season last weekend due to commitments back home, Nawaz was missed as Leyland lost out to reigning champions Blackpool at Stanley Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, he was due to fly into England yesterday and is set to take his place in the team for the visit of last season’s runners-up.

Former Lancashire ace Makinson – who is officially still Leyland’s captain although he is stepping back from playing duties to concentrate more on coaching – believes the club have a strong group of amateur players.

But the addition of a quality professional is often the difference between success and failure.

For much of last season, Leyland had to cope without a professional after South African Jean du Plessis was unable to travel and they eventually finished seventh.

Contrast that to this weekend’s opponents Lancaster whose second-placed finish owed much to the fine performances of Indian pro Atharva Taide.

"I think a lot depends on the pro,” said Makinson. “Last season we played about 10 games without a professional and we were having to get sub-professionals.

“We finished seventh which was our lowest finish for quite some time.

"If you look at Lancaster, they had a pro who topped the batting averages and was near to the top of the bowling averages.

"He got more than a thousand runs and and more than 50 wickets in the league.”

Like Leyland, Lancaster were without their professional last weekend when they were beaten convincingly at home by Longridge.

There is some doubt whether Indian Pratyush Singh will arrive in time for this weekend.