​Oh Ecc! The weather rains on Atkinson and co’s parade - Eccleston were poised for first win

The bottom side were looking well set to collect maximum points against Penrith at Doctors Lane after dismissing the visitors for just 117 off 35.1 overs.

Skipper Michael Atkinson led the way with the ball, taking 4-25 while there was two wickets each for Nathan McDonnell and professional Tom Foster. Unfortunately, much to the hosts’ frustration, they were prevented from going out to bat as the heavy showers took hold.

It was a similar story across the league as every other game failed to reach a conclusion because of the weather.

Eccleston skipper Michael Atkinson was frustrated by the weather at the weekend

League leaders Chorley’s match at Fulwood & Broughton was the only fixture to see both teams bat. It was the hosts who batted first at Highfield and they were able to amass 166-9 off 42.1 overs.

Ex-England star Simon Kerrigan top scored with 35 while Ewen Mansford hit 33.

The wickets were shared around with both James Dunn and Joshua Pistorius picking up two wickets each.

In reply, the visitors had reached 39 for the loss of one wicket when proceedings were brought to a premature end.

The big match between third-placed Longridge and Kendal, who are second, at Chipping Road saw the visitors bowled out for 196.

Jonathan Millward and Matthew de Villiers took three wickets each while Rongsen Jonathan top scored with 45.

Leyland had reached 123-5 from 34 overs at home to St Annes when the players were forced off for good.

Zac Willox hit nine fours in his 51 and put on 82 for the second wicket with opener Jacob Wright (29).

Defending champions Garstang’s forward momentum was halted momentarily at Netherfield.

They were prevented from replying to the home side’s score of 209-8 which was held together by Aryan Varsani’s excellent 83.

His knock came off 75 balls and included seven boundaries and four sixes. Ian Walling was the pick of the bowlers with 3-35.

Fleetwood had reached 128 off 38.2 overs against Blackpool in the derby at Broadwater.