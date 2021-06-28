Northern Premier Cricket League round-up: Victory for Leyland over Chorley and wins for Fulwood and Broughton, Longridge, Garstang and Blackpool

It was a decent afternoon for the bowlers, with 20 wickets falling.

After winning the toss, Leyland chose to bat first and were 145 all out in 49.3 overs.

James Rounding was their top scorer with 38, the opener hitting five boundaries. Kurtis Watson added 31 and sub pro Saliya Saman 25.

James Rounding batting for Leyland in their win over Chorley at Fox Lane

Samuel Steeple was the star of the Chorley bowling attack, taking 7-46 in 15 overs.

The target set for Chorley looked reachable but they were dismissed for 105.

Andy Flear scored 29 at the top of the order, with Steeple’s 18 the visitors’ next highest knock. Ian Oakes added 17.

Watson took 4-35, while Saman, Karl Cross and Michael Birchall claimed two wickets apiece.

Fulwood and Broughton enjoyed their trip to the coast, beating Fleetwood by six wickets at Broadwater.

It was a good afternoon for Simon Kerrigan, the former Lancashire man taking 7-60.

He removed Fleetwood’s top scorer Charlie Clark for 56 and Declan Clerkin for 40.

F&B replied with 157-4, the winning runs coming in the second ball of the 43rd over.

Opener Mark Smith hit 32, as did Kerrigan batting at four, his knock featuring five fours and a six.

Longridge were five-wicket winners at Morecambe, William Vause taking 5-15 and Jonathan Millward 4-39 as they bowled out their hosts for 71 in 28.4 overs.

Nick Wilkinson’s outfit replied with 72-5 to win, Luke Platt scoring 17.

There was a win on the road too for Garstang who beat Lancaster by nine wickets at Lune Road.

Danny Gilbert took 4-48 to help bowl out the home side for 99.

Michael Walling hit an unbeaten 52 and Michael Wellings 42 as Garstang replied with 100-1 to win.

Leaders Blackpool made the short trip down the coast to St Annes and won by 99 runs at Vernon Road.

They put a commanding 214 all out on the board, Ciaran Johnson hitting 51.

In reply, St Annes were dismissed for 115, Nathan Bolus top scoring 60. There were four wickets for Matthew Grindley and three for Matthew Siddall.

Netherfield came out on top of their derby with Kendal, winning by 56 runs at Shap Road. They were 142 all out after batting first before bowling out Kendal for 86.