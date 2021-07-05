Northern Premier Cricket League round-up: Fulwood and Broughton edged out by Blackpool, wins for Longridge, Leyland, Chorley, Lancaster and St Annes

Fulwood and Broughton's Mark Smith batting against Blackpool at Highfield

The leaders won by two wickets, clinching victory with four balls left.

F&B are the only side to have beaten Blackpool in the league this season, that coming on the opening day back in April.

They won the toss and chose to bat, scoring 175-9 in 46 overs after a late start because of rain.

Fulwood and Broughton's Ewan Mansford is caught behind by Blackpool wicketkeeper Ben Howarth

Abhay Negi was their top scorer with 58, his knock coming off 48 balls.

Blackpool were 178-8 in reply, Matthew Grindley and Jamie Thomson putting on 30 for the ninth wicket to see them home. There were three wickets apiece for Negi and Chris Brookes.

Second-placed Longridge maintained the pressure on Blackpool with a huge 165-run win over Fleetwood.

There were half centuries from Joshua Mullin (52) and Zac Christie (50) as Longridge were 210 all out in 42-2 overs.

Fleetwood were skittled out for just 45 in reply, the hosts getting the job done inside 13 overs. William Vause and Jonathan Millward shared the wickets – Vause reeled in 6-18 and Millward 4-22.

In-form Leyland won by 41 runs against Garstang, carrying their unbeaten run in June into the start of July.

Asked to bat first, Leyland scored 166-8 in 42 overs.

Almost half of that tally came from Kurtis Watson, with him scoring 80. Five sixes and two fours came off Watson’s bat.

Garstang were 125 all out despite a big knock of 69 from Punit Bisht.

Sub-pro Saliya Saman took 5-26.

Chorley, who are bottom of the table going into the second half of the season, picked-up a welcome win against Kendal.

They won by five wickets at Windsor Park, bowling out their visitors for 175. Gaurav Dhar took 4-23.

Chorley chased down their target in 45 overs, led from the front by Siddesh Lad.

The opener hit 81 off 96 balls, his time in the middle featuring 11 fours and a six.

Alfie Dobson scored an unbeaten 29 in Chorley’s 176-5.

Lancaster won by seven runs at Netherfield. Asked to bat first, Lancaster were 181 all out, Atharva Taide scoring 51.

Damar Graham took 5-49 and Ben Simm 4-55 as Lancaster dismissed their hosts for 174.

St Annes beat Morecambe by 118 runs at Vernon Road, Tom Higson hitting 74.