Northern Premier Cricket League round-up: First victory for Leyland, wins for Garstang, Lancaster, Morecambe, St Annes and Blackpool

The win came at the eighth time of asking after a tough few weeks for the 2019 champions.

F&B won the toss and had first use of the Highfield wicket, with them 107 all out in the 43rd over.

Abhy Negi was their top scorer with 34. Karl Cross posted figures of 4-27 for Leyland, Saliya Saman and Kurtis Watson taking three wickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Fulwood and Broughton's clash with Leyland at Highfield

It was Saman and Watson who led the visitors’ run chase after the loss of opening pair Cross and James Rounding.

Saman hit an unbeaten 45 and Watson 39 not out as Leyland posted 113-2 to claim a 15-point win.

Leaders Longridge lost to Lancaster by 72 runs at the Newsman Memorial Ground.

Lancaster’s batted first and were 172 all out. The bulk of the runs were scored by Atharva Taide who clubbed superb 114.

Saliya Sama bowls for Leyland for Leyland at Fulwood and Broughton

Daniel Wilson eventually claimed his wicket, one of five wickets for home bowler.

In reply, Longridge were 122 all out, opener Luke Platt their top scorer with 44.

Garstang were six-wicket winners against Fleetwood at the Riverside.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Fleetwood were 198 all out.

Seven of the wickets were claimed by Michael Walling who bowled 14.1 overs.

Walling opened the batting with Michael Wellings and hit 33 to get the home side’s reply off to a solid start.

Punit Bisht proved the mainstay of the Garstang batting, scoring 95 not out. Mark Walling hit 31 and Matthew Crowther joined Bisht at the crease to see Garstang through to victory.

Chorley lost by three wickets to Blackpool at Windsor Park. An unbeaten 53 from Harry Barclay helped the hosts put 106-9 on the board.

It was a target Blackpool chased down in 24 overs despite the best efforts of Louis Johnson who took 4-24.

Morecambe won a high-scoring visit to Netherfield by 32 runs.

They piled up the runs batting first, scoring 271-7. Rongsen Jonathan hit three sixes and 12 fours on

his way to 97, with Alex Briggs 59 not out and Charlie Swarbrick hitting 56.

They bowled out their hosts for 239, Liam Moffatt taking 5-72.

St Annes beat Kendal by one wicket at Vernon Road.