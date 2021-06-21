Northern Premier Cricket League round-up: Away day wins for five clubs

Five of the six matches saw wins for the visiting team, the exception being a drawn game between St Annes and Leyland.

Blackpool, Morecambe, Lancaster Fleetwood and Kendal all won on the road.

Lancaster’s victory over Fulwood and Broughton at Highfield featured a century from Atharva Taide.

Coming in at three, Taide struck 122 off 85 deliveries.

Nine sixes and nine fours were dispatched to the ropes as Lancaster put 257-9 on the scoreboard after electing to have first use of the track.

Steven Fisher and Irfan Qayyum scored 33 and 32 respectively as they kept Taide company in the middle.

For F&B, Jon Fenton took 5-55 on a tough day for the home bowling attack.

Their reply started steadily enough, 33 put on for the first wicket.

Opener Matthew Rosbottom was to top scorer with 54, Mike Sambell adding an unbeaten 26 further down the order. F&B’s final wicket tumbled in the 47th over with 167 on the board.

Taide followed up his ton with figures of 4-30, Damar Graham posting 3-25.

Morecambe squeezed home by one run at Garstang.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, the visitors were 138 all out.

Liam Moffatt hit 31 and Luke Pearson 30.

Ian Walling took the hosts’ bowling plaudits, returning 7-40 in a 15-over spell.

Moffatt removed the first three Garstang batsmen in the home side’s reply.

Punit Bisht, batting at four, scored eight fours on his way to a knock of 69.

Garstang got to within a run of pulling level with their visitors’ tally when their last wicket fell in the 40th over.

Leaders Blackpool were eight-wicket winners over Netherfield at Parkside Road.

They bowled their hosts out for 107, Shivam Chauhan taking 4-26.

In reply, Blackpool chased down their target inside 14 overs with two wickets down.

Chauhan scored 44 not out and Ciaran Johnson was unbeaten on 43.

While Leyland were unable to complete a full set of away wins, they took 10 points at St Annes.

They’d been asked to bat first and were 167-6 in their 50 overs at Vernon Road. Kurtis Watson struck 79 off 105 balls, his stay at the crease featuring two sixes and 10 fours.

St Annes were 137/9 in reply, holding on to their last wicket for a draw.

Watson took 5-34 and Ben Weaver 3-10 as Leyland got on top with the ball but couldn’t quite finish the job.

Chorley lost by seven wickets to Fleetwood, with them bowled out for 76.

Fleetwood chased down their target in 12 overs.

Longridge’s clash with Kendal ended in an eight-wicket defeat, Ian Simpson scoring an unbeaten 26.